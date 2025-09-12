Fire at former Formby school leaves a trail of ruins as firefighters continue damping down

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:33 BST
A former school site lies in ruins after a fire gripped hold.

Firefighters were called to the former school site in West Lane, St. Anne's Road, Formby, yesterday evening.

Crews were alerted at 7.47pm and on scene at 7.50pm, with four fire engines in attendance.

Firefighters were called to a former school site in West Lane, St. Anne's Road, Formby, yesterday evening.placeholder image
Firefighters were called to a former school site in West Lane, St. Anne's Road, Formby, yesterday evening. | Merseyside Fire and Rescue

Crews arrived to find a theatre building at the former Clarence High School well alight with an area around 50 x 20 metres in size involved.

Nearby residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke, while others were told to avoid the area.

Providing an update later that evening a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said that firefighters made good progress with main branch hoses and hose reel jets and the main body of fire has been extinguished.

They said: “Firefighters are damping down and checking for hotspots and the incident will be scaled down shortly.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be established.

