Firefighters remain on Barbauld Street in Warrington tackling huge blaze at derelict building
At around 1pm yesterday police were informed of a fire at an unoccupied building on Barbauld Street.
Officers at the scene assisted with road closures on Barbauld Street, Sankey Street, Bridge Street and Paper Lane whilst Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.
At the height of the blaze eight fire engines were dispatched to help control the blaze.
Photos taken yesterday show the devastating aftermath of the fire which ripped through the derelict building.
Providing an update today, a spokesperson for Warrington Police said: “Warrington fire - firefighters remain at the scene of the fire on Barbauld Street in Warrington and are continuing to dampen down and monitor hotspots.
“The aerial ladder platform is being used to cool and dampen down with a hose reel jet. Thermal imaging is being used to monitor temperature.”
There are no reports of any injuries and residents within the vicinity of the area are advised to keep all windows and doors closed for the time being.
Anyone with information should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 2069367, or give the details via their website.
The following roads remain closed: Barbauld Street between Rylands Street and Patten Street. Cairo Street between Rylands Street and Egypt Street.
