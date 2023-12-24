We take a look back on the biggest talking points that captures your attention in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High-profile murder cases

In April, Thomas Cashman was jailed for life - to serve a minimum of 42 years - for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her house in Dovecot in August and opened fire through the door.

In July, Connor Chapman was jailed for life - to serve a minimum of 48 years - for the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards in Wirral on Christmas Eve last year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November, Four men were sentenced to a total of 173 years in prison for the murder of Ashley Dale at her home in Old Swan in August 2022. James Witham, Sean Zeisz, Niall Barry and Joseph Peers were found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Ashley.

Unprecedented NHS strikes

NHS nurses and ambulance staff across Liverpool joined colleagues across the country on the biggest-ever day of strike action in the NHS. Union members staged a walkout over pay and conditions.

Grand National protest arrests

Ten people have been charged after animal rights activists blocked the M57 and another road before this year's Grand National. A further protest that occurred on the racecourse on Saturday, 15 April, is still under investigation. 118 people were arrested on Saturday, 15 April, following a large number of protesters attempting to gain entry onto Aintree racecourse.

Eurovision in Liverpool

More than half a million people descended on Liverpool to join in on the party to end all parties. The Eurovision Song Contest gave the Liverpool City Region a £54million economic boost. The city hosted a spectacular two weeks of events culminating in May's grand final of the 67th Song Contest. Some fans have even said it was the best Eurovision ever.

M&S moved, and people weren't happy

Advertisement

Advertisement

In August, Marks and Spencer officially opened its new store in Liverpool ONE after relocating from Church Street. As well as concerns about what will become of the former site on Church Street, there were complaints about the smaller cafe and the lack of loos at the brand-new store in the former Debenhams building.