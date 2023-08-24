One year on from the murder, we look back at the impact of her tragic death and the campaign to force killers to face victims' families in court.

Thomas Cashman was jailed for 42 years for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her home in Dovecot following a trial at Manchester Crown Court. However, instead of facing up to the pain he had inflicted on Olivia’s family, Cashman hid away in his cell refusing to attend his hearing.

Sentencing Cashman in his absence, Mrs Justice Yip, described his cowardly act as ’disrespectful to the family of the deceased’. That behaviour has prompted an increase in calls to make the appearance of convicted criminals mandatory at all future sentencing hearings.

We saw it happen once again this week when Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, was absent for her sentencing following the murder of seven babies while she was a nurse in a neonatal unit.

Cheryl Korbel, (centre) mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court, as Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, is sentenced for the murder of her daughter, who was shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22 last year, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, the wounding with intent of Ms Korbel and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture date: Monday April 3, 2023.

Though facing the families in court, won’t bring back the victims of senseless crimes, not being present when victim impact statements are read out denies those affected a measure of closure. Olivia’s mum, Cheryl Korbel, said: “It’s important for the offenders to listen to the pain they have caused. The pain that is ongoing.”

The launch of a campaign and government petition to make it mandatory for killers to appear in court has received backing from across the Labour Party, including Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed and London Mayor Sadiq Khan as well as from local MPs right across the region.