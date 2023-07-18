Register
Elle Edwards murder documentary - Part 1: “The lowest of the low”

The 26-year-old beautician, who was an innocent bystander in a feud-fuelled shooting, was shot twice in the head on Christmas Eve.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

Christmas Eve. Whatever your tradition is, the night before the big day is often filled with excitement, anticipation, friends and family.

However, on December 24, 2022, just after 11.50pm, Connor Chapman fired a Skorpian sub-machine gun multiple times outside a pub in Wallasey Village, killing Elle Edwards and injuring five other men.

Chapman, 22, had been involved in an ongoing series of disputes between rival gangs from the Woodchurch and Ford estates on the Wirral and plotted to gun down Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy.

He fired 12 bullets into a crowd outside the pub, seriously injuring the pair and killing innocent bystander Ms Edwards, who was hit twice in the head and once in the shoulder. The murder shocked the nation.

Merseyside Police immediately launched an investigation and on July 7, 2023, at Liverpool Crown Court, Chapman was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 48 years - one of the longest sentences in UK history for a single murder.

In our four part series, we look back at the events that led to the murder, the investigation, trial and the devastating impact on the family and wider community.

