In our weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.
⚫ It’s been one year since the murder of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre. Ava died on Thursday, 25 November 2021, after being stabbed in the neck following an altercation on School Lane, moments after the Christmas lights switch on. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been jailed for her murder. We asked what’s being done to combat knife and gun crime in Liverpool?
🏥 In what will be the largest walkout in the history of the NHS, nurses in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will go on strike for two days in December, just ahead of Christmas. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the strikes will take place on December 15 and 20 over its pay dispute and unsafe staffing levels. In the Liverpool City Region, only Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust and Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust did not get enough votes to join the strike action.
🏟️ After England’s victory against Iran in the first game of the group stages at the World Cup, excitement seems to be mounting. And now qualification is no longer certain following a 0-0 draw with the USA. The competition, which, for the first time, has been held in winter, got off to a controversial start, and that was before any football had even been played. However, with players from Liverpool and Everton forming part of the national line up, it seems that enthusiasm has been building for the event. Not to mention, a number of pubs giving away free pints for the event.
🦉 Hooters is facing criticism for putting up a pair of large spotlit signs on one of Liverpool’s oldest streets despite an application to do so being rejected by the council. The popular American food chain opened its second UK branch in Liverpool on Monday (November 21) in New Zealand House. Based in Water Street, Hooters had sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners but were told not to do so by the council. However, despite rejection by the local authority, large orange ‘Hooters’ signs can be seen outside the venue. Public opinion is split.
🐕🦺 Freshfields Animal Rescue say they’re facing a triple threat this winter. Costs are up, donations are down, and more animals than ever need their help. The centre in Sefton, which has been running for almost fifty years, does not discriminate and helps any animals that need their support. They usually have around 400 on site at any one time - ranging from cats and dogs to ferrets and pigs.
But with the cost of living crisis hitting hard, Freshfields have launched a special fundraising campaign. For their Christmas appeal, they say every donation made between November 27 and December 6 will be doubled from a match fund from local businesses and supporters. If you’d like to support Freshfields look after unwanted, abandoned and neglected animals, giving them a second chance at life, then you can head to their website for more information.