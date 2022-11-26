We look back over the past week at which stories have grabbed your attention and got people talking.

In our weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

⚫ It’s been one year since the murder of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre. Ava died on Thursday, 25 November 2021, after being stabbed in the neck following an altercation on School Lane, moments after the Christmas lights switch on. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been jailed for her murder. We asked what’s being done to combat knife and gun crime in Liverpool?

🏟️ After England’s victory against Iran in the first game of the group stages at the World Cup, excitement seems to be mounting. And now qualification is no longer certain following a 0-0 draw with the USA. The competition, which, for the first time, has been held in winter, got off to a controversial start, and that was before any football had even been played. However, with players from Liverpool and Everton forming part of the national line up, it seems that enthusiasm has been building for the event. Not to mention, a number of pubs giving away free pints for the event.

🦉 Hooters is facing criticism for putting up a pair of large spotlit signs on one of Liverpool’s oldest streets despite an application to do so being rejected by the council. The popular American food chain opened its second UK branch in Liverpool on Monday (November 21) in New Zealand House. Based in Water Street, Hooters had sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners but were told not to do so by the council. However, despite rejection by the local authority, large orange ‘Hooters’ signs can be seen outside the venue. Public opinion is split.

🐕🦺 Freshfields Animal Rescue say they’re facing a triple threat this winter. Costs are up, donations are down, and more animals than ever need their help. The centre in Sefton, which has been running for almost fifty years, does not discriminate and helps any animals that need their support. They usually have around 400 on site at any one time - ranging from cats and dogs to ferrets and pigs.

