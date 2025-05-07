New 'must-visit' outdoor bar taking over Liverpool's Chavasse Park
Opening on May 23, just in time for the end of May bank holiday, the new “must-visit” spot will boast an outdoor bar, housed in a stylish shipping container, surrounded by picnic tables and decked out with blooms.
Promising to be a “floral paradise”, guests can expect flowers like peonies, hydrangeas, and foxgloves.
Flight Club will also offer a new cocktail menu to complement the bar and terrace’s floral vibe, aptly named Flight Club in Bloom. Cocktails on the limited-edition menu include ‘Love Wins’, a tropical combination of Stonewall Dry Gin, pineapple and passion fruit, kissed with coconut and a hint of lime, topped with blue tea and a delicate swirl of grenadine and hibiscus.
For every purchase of this cocktail, Flight Club will donate £1 to MindOut, a charity run by LGBTQ+ folks providing mental health support and advice to LGBTQ+ communities. The summer drinks will be available from June 1.
More information can be found here.
