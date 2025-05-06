Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Liverpool nightclub has submitted plans to add a new rooftop terrace.

Fusion describes itself as “the ultimate after hours club and sports venue”, boasting a closing time of 6.00am, seven days a week.

Now, the Fleet Street bar is looking to further impress customers, with plans for a new roof terrace submitted to Liverpool City Council. If approved, the plans would see the existing pitched roof replaced with a new, flat roof terrace including stair access.

According to the Design & Access statement, “the proposal aims to enhance the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the space, while addressing structural integrity, safety, accessibility, and long-term maintenance strategy”.

Fusion, Fleet Street, Liverpool. | Google

The plans state that the current roof structure is “beginning to show signs of deterioration” and “no longer meets modern standards”. The proposed flat roof terrace would be constructed using “high-quality, durable materials to ensure long-term weather resistance”.

Aiming to be a functional, attractive outdoor space the terrace would be enclosed by guarding/handrails and “enhance the overall aesthetic quality of the building while respecting its existing character”.

The proposals will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning department.