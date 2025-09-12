Dogs Trust Merseyside say it’s unlikely the puppies would have survived the night had they not been found.

Eight frightened Lurcher puppies were found abandoned in a cardboard box in a remote part of Ravenhead Nature Park in St Helens.

The pups, believed to be around eleven weeks old, were discovered on a sweltering day by a dog walker. When she heard high-pitched squeaking, she initially assumed it was a fox and was stunned to find a large box containing the frightened pups.

Eight Lurcher puppies were found in a cardboard box in St Helens. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Thankfully, the dog walker acted quickly, taking the pups to safety before contacting Dogs Trust. With temperatures soaring and the area largely unused by walkers, Dogs Trust say it’s unlikely the puppies would have survived the night due to the heat, busy nearby roads, and the presence of wildlife.

Now settled at Dogs Trust Merseyside, the litter is thriving. They have all been given new names and are ready to start the next chapter of their lives with loving new families.

Georgina Lowery, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, said: “It’s heartbreaking to think how vulnerable these puppies were when they were left alone, but thanks to the kind member of the public who found them, they’re now safe and doing brilliantly.

“The pups have so much love to give, and we can’t wait to see them head off to their forever homes.

“Due to their age, we are looking for families who can commit to all of their basic training needs, including toilet training. The puppies can live with animals and children over the age of five.”

If you are interested in giving one of the pups a new home, go to the Dogs Trust website or visit the team at Dogs Trust Merseyside. The rehoming centre is open to the public five days a week, and you don’t need an appointment to visit, meet dogs looking for homes, get advice or apply to adopt.