'Garish' Hooters Liverpool signs finally taken down after three-year battle

Illicit Hooters signs in Liverpool have been removed after a lengthy dispute with the council.

The popular American food chain opened its second UK branch in Liverpool in November 2022, despite controversy. Based on conservation area, Water Street, Hooters had sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners prior to opening but were told not to do so by the council.

However, despite rejection by the local authority, large orange ‘Hooters’ signs - described as ‘garish’ and ‘incongruous’ by members of the public - were erected outside the venue and have remained there ever since.

Workers were seen outside the Water Street site this morning (July 1) dismantling the bright orange illuminations, bringing to an end a long-running battle between the restaurant and Liverpool Council, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

In March, the former operator of the venue was slapped with a fine amid the ongoing saga over signage outside the building. It had been thought that the signs would be taken down by the end of April amid warning from Liverpool Council to the new operator New Zealand Leisure.

The company took over the business last December after Beauvoir Developments Ltd – the firm that brought the brand to the city – went into administration. After a weather delay and issues securing a contractor, the work has finally been done.

Hooters signs being taken down. | David Humphreys/LDRS

The long row over the signs ultimately concluded in a court room, with magistrates fining Beauvoir Developments – and its director Rachel Tansey – £1,500 with a victim surcharge of £1,200. She was ordered to pay costs of £3,505.

There had been a suggestion Liverpool Council could take the new operator to court over its failure to comply with the order to take the signs down. The LDRS understands New Zealand Leisure intends to replace the signage with new vinyls in the window but have been warned to secure relevant planning permission before proceeding with any work.

Liverpool Council officers have been on site during the day to assess progress and confirm work has been completed.