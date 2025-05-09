Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old from Hooters Liverpool has become the UK’s first licensed female boxing MC.

Annie Ousalice, from St Helens, has gone from serving wings to commanding rings after being talent scouted at the Liverpool restaurant — having passed her British Boxing Board Of Control exam first time.

Annie grew up with a natural confidence and a flair for entertaining. attending dance schools and colleges, studying musical theatre, acting and dance, before working at Hooters Liverpool in 2022 and becoming a supervisor.

In 2023, local boxing promoters Trinity Entertainment and VIP Boxing Promotions were hosting an event at the venue and recruited a few of the staff as ring girls, but this was only the start of a career in boxing for Annie.

After stepping in the ring as a ring girl for an event, she instantly took to it and it wasn’t long before she signed contracts and got her professional license for the British Boxing Board Of Control.

Annie Ousalice becomes the UK's first licensed female boxing MC. | Submitted

Having now MC’d six professional fights, Annie has become the UK’s first licensed female boxing ring announcer and is thriving.

Annie explained: “I love working being a Hooters girl and it’s such a laugh here but never did I think it would lead to being talent scouted as a ring girl and then a ring announcer. It was all a bit surreal the way it progressed and apparently I’m one of the very few who passes the British Boxing Board Of Control exam first time.

“To be the first female licenced MC in the UK is something I’m really proud of and I’m hoping it could pave the way for other women. It’s something that’s typically associated with a male who has a big deep bellowing voice, but why can’t it be a female?

“Everyone in the industry has been amazing, really encouraging and there hasn’t been one instance of sexism or anything.”

Whilst Annie is still serving American comfort food and beers with a smile at the Liverpool restaurant and managing a team of waitresses, she has plans to develop her areer as a ring announcer further.

Annie said: “In today’s world we need to break down barriers and challenge the status quo. Working at Hooters has taught me many great skills about serving the general public, particularly men, so it’s put me in a good position to step into a man’s world such as boxing.

I’m grateful for the response though, people have been incredibly supportive and that’s really encouraging.”