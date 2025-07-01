I paid £320 to see Lana Del Rey at Anfield and it simply wasn't worth it

Fans were left frustrated and disappointed after Lana Del Rey's recent performance at Anfield, with many citing high ticket prices and a lacklustre show.

Lana Del Rey fans have shared their disappointment after the global superstar ‘wasn’t on the stage’ during her Anfield show.

Famously a Liverpool fan - who even recorded her own version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ - Lana took to the stage at the home of Liverpool FC on Saturday (June 28), following electric shows from Bruce Springstreen and Dua Lipa.

The US singer’s UK and Ireland Stadium Tour tickets were reportedly priced between £78.40 and £405 but, some gig-goers say her concert wasn’t worth the money.

The parent of two concert-goers told LiverpoolWorld: “My two daughters were not impressed. She arrived late at 9pm and finished at 10.15pm. At 150 pounds that’s not acceptable.”

Lana Del Rey performs live on stage at Anfield on June 28, 2025 in Liverpool. | Getty Images

Others took to Reddit to discuss their disappointment, with one Lana fan writing: “She came out at 9. Three songs were just videos, she wasn't on the stage. Two songs she was in the back, no one could see her apart from through the screens - might as well have been recorded.

“Her voice audio was too quiet - you could not hear her sing almost at all. Concert finished at 10.20pm. I was charged £170 for this - what a joke. The fans need to wake up and criticise this, what was clearly just a cash grab and run.”

Another person, who claims to have paid £320 for a ticket, said: “It was disappointing. Two holographic videos, two covers, and the whole show only lasted 90 minutes.

“On stage at 9pm, show finished at 10:30pm. For the money that people paid for these tickets, and all the travel that was involved - some people had come from Scotland overnight just for this - it simply wasn't worth it. “

While some added that they were angry she didn’t perform You’ll Never Walk Alone, others noted that they “really enjoyed the show”.

One concert-goer said: “I saw her at Anfield, and I loved it. The only thing that was a little annoying was her being late, but that was expected. Other than that the atmosphere was brilliant and I enjoyed it.”

Another added: “I honestly had the best time, I thought that the entire show was beautiful and moving,”