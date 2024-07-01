General Election 2024: Where can I vote in Liverpool on polling day?
Hundreds of schools, leisure centres and libraries across Liverpool are getting ready to transform into polling stations for the UK General Election.
Registered voters across the city will head to the polls on Thursday (July 4) to have their say on who they believe they should represent their constituency and who should form the next government.
Liverpool has five parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of Parliament (MP) and each traditional Labour strongholds. Depending on where you live in the city, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency. The city is split into the following five parliamentary constituencies: Liverpool Garston, Liverpool Riverside, Liverpool Walton, Liverpool Wavertree and Liverpool West Derby.
Owing to changes set out by the Boundary Commission, each of Liverpool’s constituencies looks slightly different for this election, with electoral wards moving across newly drawn boundaries. More information about each constituency can be found here.
Do I need to bring my polling card to vote?
No, your polling card is not needed to cast your vote. It does, however, provide the details of your polling station. For the first time, you will need to take photo ID to participate in the general election.
Accepted forms of photo ID to vote
- Passport (issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country)
- Driving license/provisional license (issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state)
- Blue Badge
- Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government
- Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government
- 60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London
- Freedom Pass
- Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)
- 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- 60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- Biometric residence permit
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
- Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland
- Voter Authority Certificate
- Anonymous Elector's Document
Where do I go to vote?
Your polling station will be detailed on your polling card. If you are unable to find this, you can type your postcode in on wheredoivote.co.uk.
When can I vote?
Polling stations will be open from 7.00am until 10.00pm on Thursday, July 4. If you are going to be away, you can send a postal vote or opt for a proxy vote, however, the deadline to apply for both has now passed.
