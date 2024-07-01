Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Registered voters across Liverpool will head to the polls on Thursday.

Hundreds of schools, leisure centres and libraries across Liverpool are getting ready to transform into polling stations for the UK General Election.

Registered voters across the city will head to the polls on Thursday (July 4) to have their say on who they believe they should represent their constituency and who should form the next government.

Liverpool has five parliamentary constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of Parliament (MP) and each traditional Labour strongholds. Depending on where you live in the city, you will vote for a specific person - who will stand on behalf of a political party or as an independent candidate - to represent your constituency. The city is split into the following five parliamentary constituencies: Liverpool Garston, Liverpool Riverside, Liverpool Walton, Liverpool Wavertree and Liverpool West Derby.

Owing to changes set out by the Boundary Commission, each of Liverpool’s constituencies looks slightly different for this election, with electoral wards moving across newly drawn boundaries. More information about each constituency can be found here.

Voters will head to the polls on July 4. | James Hardisty

Do I need to bring my polling card to vote?

No, your polling card is not needed to cast your vote. It does, however, provide the details of your polling station. For the first time, you will need to take photo ID to participate in the general election.

Accepted forms of photo ID to vote

Passport (issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country)

Driving license/provisional license (issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state)

Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

Where do I go to vote?

Your polling station will be detailed on your polling card. If you are unable to find this, you can type your postcode in on wheredoivote.co.uk.

When can I vote?