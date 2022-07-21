Buddy’s owner had to make the ‘heart-breaking decision’ to leave him after finally finding accommodation.

An elderly dog who lived on the streets of Liverpool for eight years is looking for a home to rest his paws and a comfy sofa to snooze on.

Described as a ‘gentle soul’, 12-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross Buddy arrived at Dogs Trust Merseyside in April after his owner finally found accommodation, but sadly couldn’t take his canine chum with him.

Buddy, who lived on the streets with his owner, is looking forward to enjoying home comforts at the heart of a loving family.

Only one family has shown interest in adopting Buddy since then, but they eventually decided he wasn’t the dog for them.

‘Calm boy’ Buddy has taken his change in circumstances in his stride but is now looking forward to enjoying some well earned home comforts at the heart of a loving family.

Can you help? If you think you could give Buddy his ideal retirement home please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

‘Nothing seems to faze him’

Georgina Lowery, manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, said: “It is such a sad situation. Buddy was a much-loved dog but when his owner was finally able to get some stability, Buddy couldn’t stay with him and he had to make the heart-breaking decision to hand him over to us.

“Buddy has probably experienced quite a lot over the last eight years and so it’s no surprise that nothing seems to faze him. He is a gorgeous older gentleman, has been well cared for and he loves gentle walks and playing with his toys, especially tennis balls. He would make a great family dog, but sadly although he has been with us since April, nobody has fallen in love with him yet, which we find hard to believe.”

Buddy, pictured with Canine Carer Freya McVey.

Ms Lowery added: “Older dogs do sometimes get over-looked, but rehoming an older dog is a wonderful way to make sure a dog at every stage of their life gets the love and attention they deserve, and they make lovely companions.

“Buddy can live with children aged ten and over, he is a calm boy with a great personality and now he’s older, although he’s great fun to be around, he doesn’t need taking out on long walks. He has shown some signs of confusion, as we all do as we get older, but we think that may largely be down to the incredible amount of change he has had to deal with recently.