April 12 marks the return of the highly-anticipated Ladies Day at the world renowned Grand National 2024. The three day event holds high expectations for audiences and attendees with lots to offer across its duration, but for many, Ladies Day is the true highlight.

The sky is the limit when it comes to the dress code for the races and fashionistas go all out on fancy outfits, particularly on Ladies Day, with attendees competing for prizes at the Style Awards.

What are the Ladies Day Style Awards?

Each year, on Ladies Day, racegoers are given the chance to win huge prizes based on their incredible outfits. The Style Awards are open to all genders and for the first time, three prizes will be up for grabs.

How to enter the 2024 Style Awards at Aintree

As long as you have purchased a ticket for Ladies Day, you can enter the Style Awards. When the gates open on Friday (April 12), the competition will begin and, if you choose to enter, your outfit will be photographed and in the line up for the finals. Entries close at 2.20pm and winners will be announced at around 3.10pm on the day.

Who will judge the racegoers outfits?

This years line-up range from athletes, journalists, and reality TV stars, with expertise in fashion and style to find who brings the most poise.

Natasha Jones: Liverpool born, world champion and the first female boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

Emily Sleight: Fashion and reviewer of the Liverpool Echo and former outfit scouter of racegoers for the Grand National.

Gemma Cutting: Returning host and presenter at The Guide.

Frankie Foster: Passionate racegoer, entrepreneur and fitness instructor gaining status from Love Island.

Amy Hart: Love Island 2019 star with celebrity guest podcast amassing one million followers on Instagram.

Prizes up for grabs at Aintree’s Ladies Day 2024

Best Dressed

The two people crowned Best Dressed will win a £4,000 River Island Voucher, 2x Garden Club Tickets to Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival 2025, a Randox Health full Body Everyman or Everywoman package and a £250 Voucher from House of Cavani.

Most Sustainably Dressed

One person will be crowned Most Sustainably Dressed and will receive: a £2,000 River Island Voucher, 2x Garden Club tickets to Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival 2025, hospitality for two at an Aintree Racecourse Fixture of their choice in 2024 and a £250 voucher for Virgin Experience Days.

