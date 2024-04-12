Grand National 2024: Four-time champion jockey picks out Grand National winning tip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former champion jockey Richard Johnson has revealed his tip for the 2024 Grand National. The famous Aintree races will attract over 600m viewers from across the world and the showpiece race will see 34 horses take to the course at 4.00pm on Saturday.

Johnson, who is the second most prolific horse racer behind Sir Anthony McCoy, had over 3,500 winners across his career and holds the record for the most appearances in the Grand National, as well as the record for the most rides in the race without a victory. But he was a four-time champion jockey and retired in 2021. And he’s had his say on who he thinks will win the famous race.

Speaking to premium online casion Genting, he explained that why he has tipped Vanillier to take home the title (which is currently priced at 10/1). “Vanillier is only three pounds higher than last year and 10 off Corach Rambler. He’s been trained for this race and hasn’t run since February, so I think this horse has had a better preparation. He’s a better bet than Corach Rambler and it’d be a toss-up for more on which one I’d want to ride.”

In terms of other horses, Johnson revealed that it is also worth keeping an eye on Limerick Lace who is valued at 12/1. “There are some horses further down the handicap that are very good. I like Limerick Lace, she has a great weight but has unproven stamina, something nobody will know about until Saturday afternoon.