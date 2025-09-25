Grand National protestors cleared at Liverpool Crown Court

Six animal rights activists who were charged over their part in protests that delayed the start of the Grand National have been cleared by Liverpool Crown Court.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police said 118 people were arrested on Saturday April 15, 2023, following a “large number of protesters attempting to gain entry onto Aintree racecourse”.

The commotion held up runners and riders for almost 15 minutes at the start of the steeplechase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (September 24), six of the protestors, from the Animal Rising group, were cleared of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, an offence which can be punishable by a fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Aintree Racecourse. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

They included Calum Marshall, 26, of Hope Park Terrace, Newington, Edinburgh. Raj Chada, a partner at Hodge Jones & Allen who acted for Mr Marshall, said: “Our client hopes that the true focus can turn on the barbaric treatment of horses in the name of sport.”

The five other defendants who were cleared of the same charges were Sarah McCaffrey, 22, of Hunterlees Gardens, Glassford, in Strathaven, Lewis Elliott, 31, of no fixed address, Marcus Emmerson, 28, of no fixed address, Imogen Robertson, 23, of Grange Gardens, in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, and Zara Verryt, 35, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield.