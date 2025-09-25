The Galeón Andalucía is inviting locals on board.

The Galeón Andalucía will open its decks to the public in Liverpool today (September 25), docking at the Royal Albert Dock and inviting locals on board for the first time.

The impressive vessel was scheduled to dock in the city on Tuesday, September 9, but was forced due to change its plans due to “bad weather conditions”. It was then scheduled to welcome the public on Wednesday (September 24), with its visit once again delayed until today.

Galeón Andalucía. | Submitted

The 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.

The ship is expected to arrive in Liverpool at around 1.00pm today, opening its decks at 5.00pm.

As part of ‘the floating museum’, visitors in Liverpool will then be able to explore five of the ship’s decks between 10.00am and 8.00pm until October 5. Tickets are available here.