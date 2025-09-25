Major Galeón Andalucía ship to dock in Liverpool after delay - arrival time and tickets
The Galeón Andalucía will open its decks to the public in Liverpool today (September 25), docking at the Royal Albert Dock and inviting locals on board for the first time.
The impressive vessel was scheduled to dock in the city on Tuesday, September 9, but was forced due to change its plans due to “bad weather conditions”. It was then scheduled to welcome the public on Wednesday (September 24), with its visit once again delayed until today.
The Galeón Andalucía will now be open for visitors to explore its different decks from Wednesday, September 24 to Sunday, October 5.
The 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.
The ship is expected to arrive in Liverpool at around 1.00pm today, opening its decks at 5.00pm.