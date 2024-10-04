Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may have spotted a host of bright-green bins appearing in and around Liverpool city centre.

The new ‘super’ bins - which feature the slogan ‘Keep Liverpool Tidy’ - are solar-powered and rarely need to be emptied thanks to sensor technology that triggers a compactor to crush down litter when it is close to being full. This allows each bin to take up to 100% more rubbish, preventing litter overflowing and falling onto the street. The bins also send a signal to the waste depot when it is almost full, which improves the council's collection efficiency.

Liverpool Council unveiled the bright green bins back in August, as part of a hat-trick of new measures to tackle litter and fly-tipping in a bid to improve its satisfaction levels for street cleansing from 39 per cent closer to the national average of 61 per cent.

As well as developing an anti-litter programme with Keep Britain Tidy and community groups, the local authority has also invested in CCTV to identify and prosecute fly-tippers, currently deals with more than 1,300 fly-tipping incidents a month, of which more than 85 per cent are cleared within five working days.

The first wave of ‘super’ bins are located around Liverpool city centre and other key spots, including Sefton Park, Newsham Park, Lark Lane, Allerton Road, County Road and outside Anfield stadium.