🌺 This year’s Southport Flower Show has been hailed as a huge success as preparations begin for next year’s 100th anniversary. Over 55,000 visitors visited the 2023 event to enjoy floral displays, show gardens and entertainment.
🦠 Wirral Council has revealed it is liable for up to £200,000 worth of unpaid bills related to the pandemic. The costs related specifically to facilities management services such as security, cleaning and removals. The additional payments will add further pressure on the local authority's budget.
🚉 The extension of a Merseyrail line for the first time in almost three decades has been hailed as a "milestone moment". More than 50 state of the art trains have been introduced as part of the £500m publicly owned fleet. A total of seven will initially run on the new battery technology between Headbolt Lane and Central Station.