🚨 Merseyside Police will enforce 20 mph speed limits on more than 1,700 roads on Wirral. Posting on social media, Wirral Council confirmed speed limits introduced in the first phase of the road safety scheme over the summer of 2023 will now be managed by police. The second phase of the new limits on nearly 1,000 roads will be rolled out in 2024, with two more to follow. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

🚽 Passengers will notice a welcome change using Merseyrail services in the months to come. The rail operator has announced it will be renovating station toilets across parts of the network, including a revamp of the well-used loos at Liverpool Central. The move comes following customer feedback as part of Merseyrail's station improvement plan. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

