Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:26 BST
⚫ A woman has been found guilty of the murder of Kasey Anderson following an incident of domestic violence in Croxteth earlier this year. Natalie Bennett, 47, stabbed her 24-year-old boyfriend, Kasey, on Carr Lane East on Saturday 12 March. Bennett will be sentenced on Friday, 10 November.

🚉 A new £80m railway station has welcomed passengers for the first time. Headbolt Lane station in Kirkby is the first in the region to be served by new publicly owned battery powered trains. As part of an initial roll-out, services are limited to one every hour.

💡 Eurovision magic will be sprinkled across this year's River of Light, with three of the twelve installations dedicated to reliving those unforgettable two weeks in May. From Friday, 27 October, to Sunday, 5 November, the free outdoor art gallery will illuminate the city centre from 5 pm to 9 pm.

