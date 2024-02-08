Headlines: Vengaboys to headline Eurovision party, football clubs in dispute
⚽ Two semi-professional football clubs on Merseyside are locked in a bitter dispute after Bootle FC terminated a groundshare agreement they had with City of Liverpool FC, leaving the side with no long-term designated space to play their home games. Both clubs play in the Northern Premier League and are committed to fixtures up to the end of the season in April. However, an impasse has been reached with no confirmed long-term location for CoL FC to play their home games. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
🌊 A new amphibious tour is set to launch in the city. Splash Tours is due to launch a new road and water exploration experience later this year. Customers will be guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in city landmarks. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
👨🎤 Vengaboys are set to headline Liverpool's Malmö on the Mersey event this May as the city celebrates Eurovision. The Song Contest returns to Sweden after Loreen won the competition hosted in Liverpool in 2023, with the city hosting a party on the waterfront to celebrate the occasion. Full story on LiverpoolWorld