Headlines: Vengaboys to headline Eurovision party, football clubs in dispute

⚽ Two semi-professional football clubs on Merseyside are locked in a bitter dispute after Bootle FC terminated a groundshare agreement they had with City of Liverpool FC, leaving the side with no long-term designated space to play their home games. Both clubs play in the Northern Premier League and are committed to fixtures up to the end of the season in April. However, an impasse has been reached with no confirmed long-term location for CoL FC to play their home games. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

🌊 A new amphibious tour is set to launch in the city. Splash Tours is due to launch a new road and water exploration experience later this year. Customers will be guided along a 60-minute land and water tour, beginning at Royal Albert Dock and taking in city landmarks. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

