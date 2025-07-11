A warning has been issued in Liverpool as temperatures are expected to soar above 30°C.

A Government-issued heat-health alert has been issued as temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C in Liverpool and other parts of the country.

Amber warnings, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), are in place across the West Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West, while yellow alerts have been issued for the North West, North East and Yorkshire & The Humber.

The yellow warnings - in place from 12.00pm today (July 11) to 9.00pm on Monday (July 14) - mean that vulnerable groups may be affected by the heat, potentially placing increased pressure on NHS services such as GPs and ambulances.

The Met Office predicts Liverpool will see 32°C heat on Saturday (July 12), and temperatures around 29°C on Friday (July 11) and Sunday (July 11).