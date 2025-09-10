People around Merseyside have the opportunity to explore some of the area’s most incredible historic gems for free this September.
Taking place from September 12 to 21 2025, National Trust’s Heritage Open Days will see a packed programme of tours and events, which features beautiful and interesting treasures in St Helens.
The UK-wide initiative aims to bring people together to celebrate heritage, community, and history, and dozens of venues across Liverpool and Merseyside have announced their involvement.
Take a look at 12 top picks for Heritage Open Days events in St Helens.
1. Treat Yourself at the Smithy - Eccleston, St Helens WA10 4RA
The Smithy is hosting a market for local sellers, with family-friendly craft activities and tearoom serving delicious homemade cakes. September 20 and 21. Visitors can enter the 10th Great Eccleston Bake-off on September 21 too. | Raymond Knapman, CC BY-SA 2.0
2. Pictures From the Past - Taylor Park Visitor Centre, St Helens WA10 3HX
Taylor Park has been awarded the Green Flag Award again this year. It is the largest of the town's Victorian parks and was established on land given to St Helens Corporation in 1892 by Samuel Taylor and was officially opened to the public in 1893. Join for a chat about the park. September 18, 10.00am to 12.00pm. | stelouis29, CC BY 3.0
3. St Teresa of Avila RC Church Parish Centenary - Devon Street, Newtown WA10 4HX
St Teresa of Avila Parish, Newtown, St Helens is celebrating its Centenary in 2025. The church which opened in 1965, has displays on its architectural and design features, the parish history and the parish today. September 13 and 14, 12.00pm to 2.00pm. | Google
4. St Helens Town Hall Tour - Victoria Square, St Helens WA10 1HP
A behind-the-scenes guided tour where you will learn more about the history of the Town Hall, view a display of old photographs and original plans, step inside the Assembly Hall, see historic stained glass windows (including a depiction of St Helen), take a look inside the ornate Council Chamber, and the Mayor's Parlour. September 20 - tours at 11.00am and 12.15pm. | Michael Heavey, CC BY-SA 2.0