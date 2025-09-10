2 . Pictures From the Past - Taylor Park Visitor Centre, St Helens WA10 3HX

Taylor Park has been awarded the Green Flag Award again this year. It is the largest of the town's Victorian parks and was established on land given to St Helens Corporation in 1892 by Samuel Taylor and was officially opened to the public in 1893. Join for a chat about the park. September 18, 10.00am to 12.00pm. | stelouis29, CC BY 3.0