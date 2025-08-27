2 . The Cast Iron Church

Set in a Conservation area, this Grade I listed, St Michael's 'Cast Iron' church, with its stunning East Window, is one of the earliest prefabricated churches. It is one of Liverpool's Georgian buildings, which exceeds Bath in number. One of Liverpool's best music/gig venues, attracting artists such as Paul Weller. September 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from 10.00am to 4.00pm. | Murfas - Own work