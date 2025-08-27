You can explore tons of historic gems in Liverpool for free this September.
Taking place from September 12 to 21 2025, National Trust’s Heritage Open Days will see a packed programme of tours and events, featuring everything from grand houses to museums, and the chance visit a Private Members club founded hundreds of years ago.
The UK-wide initiative aims to bring people together to celebrate heritage, community, and history, and dozens of venues across Liverpool and Merseyside have announced their involvement.
Take a look at 17 of our top picks for Heritage Open Days events in Liverpool.
1. Wavertree Lock Up
An octagonal sandstone lock up built over 200 years ago to house drunks and misbehaving locals, erected on the only common land found in Liverpool today i.e. Wavertree Green. At one time housed 2 families during Irish Famine. September 21, tours between 12pm and 4pm. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews
2. The Cast Iron Church
Set in a Conservation area, this Grade I listed, St Michael's 'Cast Iron' church, with its stunning East Window, is one of the earliest prefabricated churches. It is one of Liverpool's Georgian buildings, which exceeds Bath in number. One of Liverpool's best music/gig venues, attracting artists such as Paul Weller. September 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from 10.00am to 4.00pm.
| Murfas - Own work
3. Turner Home
Experience the unique character and rich History of Turner. Visitors will have a rare opportunity to explore the beautiful chapel, atmospheric former morgue, and a special exhibition gallery that reveals hidden aspects of Turner’s long-standing story and impact. September 18 and 19 from 10.00am to 4.00pm. | Rodhullandemu
4. Croxteth Hall
Explore the opulent rooms and hidden corners of Croxteth Hall. Learn about the Hall’s fascinating past, the Molyneux family who lived here, and the architectural marvels that make it unique. September 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 11.00am to 4.00pm. | Radarsmum67, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons