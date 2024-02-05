Historic England compiles an annual Heritage at Risk Register to document the critical health of some of England’s most historic landmarks.
According to the Government body’s latest available data, there are 16 Liverpool buildings at risk of being lost and seven Conservation Areas.
The list includes 300-year-old halls, iconic churches, historic docks and gardens from across the borough.
Charities, owners, local councils, and Historic England can work together to see historic places restored, re-used, and brought back to life through grants.
These funding schemes help with emergency repairs to historic buildings and help protect the livelihoods of dedicated people who run and maintain the historically rich places.
Below are the 16 Liverpool buildings at risk of being lost in 2024, along with Historic England’s description of the buildings and repairs needed.
The seven Conservation Areas not listed in detail below are: Hartley's Village, Derwent Square, Duke Street, Newsham Park, Ogden Close, Princes Road and Stanley Dock.
1. Woolton Hall, Speke Road - Grade I listed
Substantial house of 1704, enlarged and re-fronted by Robert Adam 1774-80. In a neglected, damp, condition and vacant since approximately 2003. The owners had plans to use the building as the focus of a retirement village but their proposals have failed to get financial support and the building has continued to decline. It is hoped that a new scheme for re-use will be worked up. The building has been subject to vandalism. Photo: Catherine Singleton/Wikimedia
2. All Saints Church, Irvine Street - Grade II listed
A brick church built 1812-13, with balconies to three sides. Contains two William Morris windows of the 1870s. Suffers from a persistent dry rot problem in floors and balconies, and cementitious pointing. The Church has just completed an extensive programme of work to address the dry rot issue. Photo: Google Street View
3. St James's Gardens (formerly St James's Cemetery) - Grade I listed
A cemetery developed by a private company opened in 1829, with architectural features by John Foster and landscape by John Shepherd; one of the earliest ‘garden cemeteries’ in the country. The last interment took place in 1936. In the 1960s many gravestones were re-sited and the central area re-landscaped. In the late 20th century the site fell into decline. A local Friends group took interest in the cemetery; the site has been more actively maintained since. No conservation plan exists and vegetation is causing damage. Carriage ramps and catacombs need structural assessment and conservation. Photo: ingusk - stock.adobe.com
4. St Bride's Church, Percy Street - Grade II* listed
Built in 1829-30 in the Greek Revival style to the designs of Samuel Rowland. Inadequate roof pitches and rainwater systems have allowed long term water ingress and consequent timber decay. Unfortunately, a recent grant offer under the National Lottery Heritage Fund's Grants for Places of Worship scheme could not be progressed, and a new application has been made. Photo: David Humphreys/Wikimedia