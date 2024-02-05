3 . St James's Gardens (formerly St James's Cemetery) - Grade I listed

A cemetery developed by a private company opened in 1829, with architectural features by John Foster and landscape by John Shepherd; one of the earliest ‘garden cemeteries’ in the country. The last interment took place in 1936. In the 1960s many gravestones were re-sited and the central area re-landscaped. In the late 20th century the site fell into decline. A local Friends group took interest in the cemetery; the site has been more actively maintained since. No conservation plan exists and vegetation is causing damage. Carriage ramps and catacombs need structural assessment and conservation. Photo: ingusk - stock.adobe.com