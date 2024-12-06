The HMS Prince of Wales will receive the Freedom of Liverpool at a special service in the city today.

The impressive aircraft carrier arrived in the city on Sunday (December 1) - taking over as the UK’s flagship from her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth on Monday (December 2) - and will receive the special honour at a private service today (December 6).

The event, which is sadly invitation-only and not open to the general public, is taking place at Liverpool Parish Church on Chapel Street at 12.30pm. Liverpool City Council will be live streaming the service on Facebook, and there will be hymns, readings and prayers from the Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside, Mark Blundell, and the vessel’s Commanding Officer, Captain Will Blackett RN.

The service will be followed by a march through the city centre of some of the 800-strong ship’s company from around 1.45pm. The best vantage point for people to watch will be Castle Street. Chapel Street will be closed from 12:30pm until the end of the march, with other roads closed on a rolling basis.

Ship’s company aboard the newly appointed Royal Navy flagship have been honoured during their visit to Merseyside. | Royal Navy

Berthed at Liverpool Cruise Terminal until December 9, the HMS Prince of Wales will invite eager members of the public to come on board from 10:30 to 16:30 on Sunday, December 8, however you will need to have booked tickets in advance and they are now sold out. A public viewing on Saturday, December 7 has now been cancelled.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Richard Kemp, said: “Liverpool has always had a significant connection with the Royal Navy, particularly during times of conflict, including the pivotal Second World War Battle of the Atlantic. Those strong links remain today, and the City acknowledges the role the ship and her company play in both the defence of the nation and within the local community.

“This week I have had the privilege of going on board to unveil a Penny Lane sign, which is just one of several reminders of the ship’s association with the City. I have also witnessed first-hand a demonstration of her capabilities and the skill of her crew. It is an honour to admit the vessel to the Freedom Roll of Associations and Institutions.”