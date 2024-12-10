The HMS Prince of Wales departs Liverpool, concluding its highly anticipated stay with 5,000 visitors boarding during its visit.

The iconic aircraft carrier departed Liverpool cruise terminal on Monday afternoon (December 9) after a highly awaited eight-day stay in the city.

HMS Prince of Wales arrived in Liverpool on Sunday (December 1) - taking over as the UK’s flagship from her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth - and was awarded the Freedom of Liverpool at a special ceremony on Friday (December 6).

The public viewing of the ship on Saturday (December 7) was cancelled due to severe weather warnings, however, eager ticketholders were able to board the vessel as planned on Sunday, with around 5,000 people attending.

HMS Prince of Wales leaves Liverpool. | Ian Fairbrother

The Liverpool visit concluded with 270 adults and children being invited on board ship for the voyage back home to Portsmouth as a thank you for their support. She is expected to be deployed for most of 2025.

