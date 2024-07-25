Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council for a new building on Audley Street in the Fabric District.

TJ Morris - the company which trades as Home Bargains - wants to build a seven storey student accommodation block in Liverpool’s Fabric District. Plans have been lodged with Liverpool Council for a new building on Audley Street, which would provide 214 en-suite rooms.

The site is currently occupied by a Home Bargains shop, a storage unit and the former Darts Vaults pub. Part of a former Salvation Army building could also be partially demolished to make way for the student lodgings and commercial space. A new Home Bargains store would open in the ground floor retail space of the proposed tower block.

The plans were first lodged by applicant TJ Morris last year in a proposal it said would 'create a modern, high quality development that relates to, respects and responds to the character of the surrounding area whilst generating its own sense of place. The proposal represents a comprehensive opportunity to regenerate a brownfield site which is no longer required for its current purpose'.

A planning statement said the site is 'currently underutilised despite its proximity to the London Road District Centre and its location within the city centre. The proposal will provide a far better use of the valuable land resource'.

Under the new designs, the ground floor space would provide ancillary space for students including gym, meeting space and lobby/amenity space including two external terraces. There is an ancillary office for staff, parcel storage and WC with 70 cycle storage spaces. Upper floors would be designated for a mix of studio and clusters of six to nine bedrooms totalling 214 en-suite rooms.

There are 36 studio bedrooms, all of which include an en-suite shower room with WC and kitchen facilities. The first floor would include a cinema room, study zone and roof terrace. The existing facades of the block known as the Salvation Army building would be retained.

Home Bargains currently has a store on Audley Street in the Fabric District of Liverpool. | Google Street View

Documents issued in October and ahead of a Liverpool Council planning committee meeting next week said it is most likely that the existing Home Bargains store would take the ground floor commercial unit, but it would appeal to a wide range of retail and commercial uses. They added: “The store is smaller than the space currently occupied by Home Bargains but is preferred by the operator as the proposal is a far more efficient arrangement.