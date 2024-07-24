Bootle Strand regeneration ‘ready to go’ as date set for demolition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The landmark regeneration project aims to transform the town centre.

The major transformation of Bootle town centre is ‘ready to go’ after a demolition date was confirmed by Sefton Council. Local residents and business owners have been eagerly awaiting an update on the plans for The Strand shopping centre ever since the local authority purchased the site.

The historic shopping centre was purchased by Sefton Council in 2017 for £32.5m and the local authority laid out plans for a landmark regeneration project to ‘secure its future’. Plans were accelerated in March 2023 with the award of £20m as part of the government’s Levelling Up fund.

In December last year, a planning application was approved by the council to demolish parts of the shopping centre and the forthcoming construction work represents the first phase of The Strand’s transformation. The plan includes provision for bringing in new leisure, education and health services and introducing more green spaces to Bootle, while retaining a retail offer at the heart of the town centre. Proposals will see the repurposing of the former M&S building, along with new public spaces and routes being created between Stanley Road, Salt and Tar, and Washington Parade.

An artist's impression of how Bootle could look after redevelopment. | Image: Sefton Council

Sefton Council put the contract for the construction works out to tender and Vinci Construction UK were subsequently identified as the preferred partner. Vinci’s plans include introducing 20 new jobs for local applicants during the demolition phase, plus the introduction of work placements for school leavers and care experienced young people.

The demolition was proposed to start earlier this year but the local authority has now confirmed the demolition process is set to start this October. As a result, Sefton residents will soon see a very different landscape around Bootle.

Hoardings will go up and initial works to strip out buildings and prepare the areas to be demolished will begin in the autumn. In the new year, demolition works will commence of the vacant housing and units on the southern side of the Strand. Discussing the plans, Councillor Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said: “It’s a really exciting time and we’re often being asked by people ‘when is it going to start’. Major construction is always challenging, but our planning includes consideration of the events programme above, the back-to-school period, and the busy Christmas period. But we’re ready to go.”

Plans for Bootle Strand shopping centre. | Sefton Council

This is one of the most important developments in Sefton as it will transform the town centre and make it a place for even more people to come and enjoy – not just for shopping but also a place people can enjoy their spare time and support the local economy.

Cllr Atkinson added: “We all know town centres need to adapt to the modern world and we’ve already seen with the Salt and Tar venue that if you give people more reasons to visit it will attract more visitors and this in turn supports our local businesses.”