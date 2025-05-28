Hooters Liverpool issues statement after 'horrific' victory parade incident

65 people were injured in the incident on Monday (May 26).

Hooters Liverpool has issued a statement after dozens of people were injured when a car ploughed into crowds on Water Street during Liverpool’s parade celebrations,

The bar and restaurant is located right near where the incident happened and, as a result, the venue remained closed yesterday (May 28).

Hooters Liverpool. | liverpoolworld

Describing the events as “horrific” and “tragic”, Hooters took to Instagram to say: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident, including our own staff and their loved ones.”

Water Street remained closed yesterday, however, the road has now reopened.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He remains in custody.