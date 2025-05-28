Hooters Liverpool issues statement after 'horrific' victory parade incident

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th May 2025

65 people were injured in the incident on Monday (May 26).

Hooters Liverpool has issued a statement after dozens of people were injured when a car ploughed into crowds on Water Street during Liverpool’s parade celebrations,

The bar and restaurant is located right near where the incident happened and, as a result, the venue remained closed yesterday (May 28).

Hooters Liverpool.
Hooters Liverpool. | liverpoolworld

Describing the events as “horrific” and “tragic”, Hooters took to Instagram to say: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking incident, including our own staff and their loved ones.”

Water Street remained closed yesterday, however, the road has now reopened.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He remains in custody.

