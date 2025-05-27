A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs, after 65 people were injured during Liverpool’s parade celebrations, Merseyside Police has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims told a press conference on Tuesday afternoon (May 27) that 50 people were treated in hospital, and 11 remain in hospital for their injuries after a car ploughed into fans on Water Street. She said all are in a stable condition and appear to be recovering well.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill. | Local TV

ACC Sims said Water Street was closed and it is believed that the car, a Ford Galaxy, followed an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted - on the junction of Rumford Street and Water Street - so paramedics could help a man who suffered a suspected heart attack.

She added: “There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place.”

Speaking at the press conference, Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there were 65 casualties during the incident and that the force were making progress.