Steve Rotheram lauds the Chancellor's Comprehensive Spending Review as a pivotal moment for Liverpool's transport and growth.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says Rachel Reeves’ Comprehensive Spending Review is “a real vote of confidence in places like the Liverpool City Region, and in the role that mayors can play as the delivery arm of government”.

As well as a £1.6bn investment in local transport across the Liverpool City Region, funding the likes of new rapid-transit buses and railway stations, the Chancellor confirmed that the Government will “take forward our ambitions” for the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR).

The scheme aims to improve rail services between Liverpool and Leeds, and Ms Reeves indicated the government may move forward with plans for a new Liverpool to Manchester Railway.

Steve Rotheram. | LCRCA

Mayor Rotheram said: “Today we got some really positive signals from the Chancellor that show our calls for serious investment in the North’s railways are finally being heard. We’ll be eagerly awaiting the detail in the forthcoming infrastructure strategy.

“Our proposals for the Liverpool-Manchester Railway are about far more than just laying some railway tracks; it’s about better connecting people to jobs and opportunities; supporting growth across the North, and unlocking thousands of new homes. A modern rail link befitting two of the UK’s great cities could help spark £90bn of economic growth across the North.

“Two centuries ago, the Liverpool-Manchester Railway helped power an industrial revolution. With the right backing, we have the chance to lead a new one, delivering growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

Rachel Reeves delivering the spending review in the Commons | screenshot

The Chancellor also announced that, following calls from Mayor Rotheram, there will be changes to the Green Book which will allow the Treasury to spend more money on projects rejuvenating towns across England.

She said: “I am today publishing the conclusion of the review of the Treasury’s green book, the Government’s manual for assessing value for money. Our new green book will support place-based business cases and make sure no region has Treasury guidance wielded against them.

“I said we would do things differently. I said that we wanted growth in all parts of Britain. And I meant it.”