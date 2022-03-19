Hotel Anfield boss launches appeal to send fleet of ambulances to Ukraine

The Liverpool businessman is utilising his contacts across Europe to help source the ambulances and transport them.

The co-owner of Hotel Anfield has launched an appeal raise enough money to drive a fleet off 11 ambulances across Europe and hand them over to people on the ground in Ukraine.

Millions of families are fleeing into Poland and other neighbouring countries, or, staying to fight in Ukraine following the invasion and continued assault by Russia.

Inspired by the efforts of his wife, who is from Poland and massively involved with the regional Polish relief effort, Peter Schriewersmann started his appeal to help refugees.

The Liverpool businessman is utilising his contacts across Europe to help source the ambulances at a discount and transport them to the war-torn country.

Peter Schriewersmann, the co-owner of Hotel Anfield.

European connections

Peter said: "My wife Joanna is Polish. She's been working with the Polish community in the north-west over the past few weeks to raise an absolutely unbelievable amount of goods and donations to be transported to Ukraine.

“Along the way, she said to me what they need are ambulances. I've got a cousin back in Germany who deals with fire engines and also knows people dealing with ambulances.

“They identified ambulances that are ready and waiting in the Netherlands. So, I thought I would put my heart into raising as much money as possible."

A team effort

Like many of us watching the news and seeing the heartbreaking scenes playing out in Ukraine, Peter asked himself; what can I do that will have a tangible impact?

Though he’s the driving force behind the campaign, Peter insists it’s a team effort; from his cousin who has sorted the paperwork, the Dutch people who have the vehicles, his wife and the authorities in Poland who will make sure there will be a handover on the border to Ukraine.

And of course those who have donated.

"I love the fact we can pick up our mobile phones and use our brains and think if I put this piece and this piece together, what can I create,” Peter says.

“Obviously, this is why it's possible because of the different people with different skills and networks who came together.

“So now it's all down to raising money and basically making sure the more money we raise, the more vehicles we can drive over.

“Everybody's been coming together at this time of great need.”

You can donate to the appeal on their Investors In Community Giving page.

