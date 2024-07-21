'Largest store of its kind' offering 'unique' experience opens in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jul 2024, 13:17 BST
House of Spells offers collectables from popular TV series and films such as Harry Potter.

One of the UK’s most popular fandom shops, House of Spells, has opened its doors on the Royal Albert Dock, offering the largest store of its kind in the North West for cult TV and film enthusiasts. 

Having previously been located inside Pride of Liverpool on the dock, House of Spells now has an impressive space of its own. With two other venues already under its belt, one in central London and the other in Stratford-upon-Avon, House of Spells’ new Liverpool location is the largest to date.

House of Spells, Liverpool.House of Spells, Liverpool.
House of Spells, Liverpool. | Pete Carr

Measuring 12,000 sq ft. across two floors, with the second floor due to open later this year, visitors can enjoy immersive interiors paired with enchanting displays that are brimming with collections of merchandise and collectables from popular TV series and films such as Harry Potter, including the iconic broomstick ‘The Nimbus 2001’.

Open seven days a week, the spellbinding venue also offers a variety of licensed products from other franchises such as Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Friends, Peaky Blinders and more, creating the ultimate experience for fans.

Sean Morrison, estate manager of Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, says “We’re delighted House of Spells has expanded and is continuing to call the dock its home. We strive to create a memorable experience for all of our visitors and we have no doubt that this unique shopping venture will be a huge hit with both locals and tourists.”

