Pride in Liverpool 2024 will once again feature a huge, free festival at the city's beautiful Pier Head.

Liverpool’s Pride festival is set to return in less than a months time and will see tens of thousands of people celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and participate in the annual March with Pride.

Expected to be ‘even bigger’ than previous years, Pride in Liverpool 2024 will once again feature a huge, free festival at the city’s beautiful Pier Head as well as a series of fringe events around the city.

When is Liverpool Pride 2024?

Pride Fringe events will take place throughout July and the official Pride in Liverpool festival will take place on July 27, 2024.

Pride in Liverpool will return to city’s iconic Pier Head for what organisers say will be an ‘even bigger’ Pride in Liverpool festival. Taking place on Saturday, 27 July, Katrina - formerly of Katrina and the Waves - will headline the festival at the world-famous waterfront. Her performance on the main stage as well as the rest of the day’s programme, will be free to attend More information about what to expect will be shared in the coming weeks.

Pride in Liverpool returns on July 27. | Visit Liverpool

Pride Fringe

Last year Pride in Liverpool took over the whole city for the whole of July as part of an LCR Pride campaign. Organisers are planning to do the same again this year, and are looking for diverse events and celebrations to ‘make sure Pride in Liverpool reaches every part of our city region and beyond’. More information about fringe events is expected soon.

March with Pride 2024

The annual March With Pride will also coincide with the Pride in Liverpool festival on July 27. Last year, the march was held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital, as well as welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. A record-breaking 20,000 people joined the march, with last year's theme, 'Shout it Loud' encouraging LGBT+ people to be proud of their identities. This year's march will begin at 12.00pm at St George's Plateau, heading through the city centre and the Pride Quarter, before finishing on the beautiful waterfront.

Pride Classical

A new event for 2024, Pride Classical will see an ensemble of star LGBT+ artists and an orchestra take to the stage to perform the best Pride anthems of the last 50 years. The ticketed event, which has never been performed on a Pride stage, is part of efforts keeping the Pride march and festival free. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4 Winner and Liverpool-born drag artist Danny Beard is set to host the spectacle, which will take place from 8.00pm on July 26. Tickets start at £27.50 and are standing only. Danny will be supported by Jerry Springer The Musical’s Alison Jiear and one further star performer is yet to be announced.

The British Firefighter Challenge

This year’s Pride in Liverpool festival will be held alongside the British Firefighter Challenge, an annual competition for fire service personnel from across the country.

LCR Pride Foundation and British Firefighter Challenge were joined by partners Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Culture Liverpool at Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head. | LCR Pride Foundation