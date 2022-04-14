How Liverpool will mark the 33rd anniversary of Hillsborough disaster

Watch your latest daily news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside.

Liverpool will mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster on Friday.

Flags will be flown at half-mast from civic buildings, and bells will toll 97 times at 3.06 pm from the Town Hall to remember those who lost their lives as a result of the tragedy on Saturday, 15 April 1989.

The city will be asked to fall silent and pause for one minute at 3.06pm – the time at which the match was officially stopped – to reflect on the events and those affected by them.

People touch the Hillsborough Memorial Monument as the city observes a minute’s silence at 3.06pm in Liverpool. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Mary Rasmussen will lead the silence in Exchange Flags, at the rear of the Town Hall.

The Town Hall will also be open from 10am to 5pm on Friday for people to view the poignant brass plaque which is engraved with the names of the 97 victims. Visitors are asked to use the Exchange Street West entrance.

In the evening, the Town Hall will also be lit red as an act of remembrance.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Mary Rasmussen, said: “This is a sombre time for our city and I am proud and moved to lead the commemorations this year.

“We have always pledged never to forget those who lost their lives as a result of that tragic day 33 years ago – in doing so we honour their memory and stand in solidarity with their families.

“As the first citizen of Liverpool, I urge everyone to stop what they’re doing on Friday at 3.06pm and take time to remember those who we lost and give our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the tragedy.”

📰 The name for a Merseyrail station to be built in the Baltic Triangle area of Liverpool more than a century after the original closed has been revealed.

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has confirmed that the new station will be known as Liverpool Baltic after a public vote.

📰 According to a new study, Liverpool and St Helens are among the top 10 most affordable places to live for the best education in England.

The research, by tutoring experts Superprof, examined the percentage of schools rated by Ofsted as outstanding in more than 150 parts of England and then compared this to the average house price in each area.