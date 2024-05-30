Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK average property price has hit a record high of £375,131 - but what is this worth on the Merseyside property market?

According to Rightmove, the average British house price reached a record high of £375,131 in May - more than £2,000 higher than the month prior. But, what could that kind of price buy you in Merseyside?

Below are houses in each Merseyside borough which are currently listed for sale on Rightmove. Each has a recommended price of around £375,000. Let’s see how much house you can buy in Merseyside for the average UK property price...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool - Three-bed detached house in Woolton Village - £375,000

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This three-bed detached property in the heart of the desirable Woolton Village is on the market for £375,000 and has two bathrooms, a large garden and a garage. Image: Rightmove/Move Residential

This three-bed detached property in the heart of the desirable Woolton Village is on the market for £375,000 and has two bathrooms, a large garden and a garage. One of South Liverpool’s beautiful suburbs, Woolton offers a range of shops, restaurants and green spaces, and the property is located just over a mile away from three train stations.

Key features: Three-bedroom detached home with two bathrooms, driveway, rear garden, garage and large kitchen-diner.

Three-bedroom detached home with two bathrooms, driveway, rear garden, garage and large kitchen-diner. Location: Cam Street, Woolton Village, L25.

Cam Street, Woolton Village, L25. Price: £375,000.

Knowsley - Four-bed detached house in Prescot - £375,000

Four-bed detached hosue on Balmoral Way, Prescot. Image: Rightmove

This detached house in Prescot boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including an ensuite, as well as a covered garden bar. Located one mile away from Huyton station, the property benefits from being close to local amenities and excellent transport links

Key features: Four-bedroom detached home with three bathrooms, driveway, rear garden, converted garage, garden bar and modern kitchen.

Four-bedroom detached home with three bathrooms, driveway, rear garden, converted garage, garden bar and modern kitchen. Location: Balmoral Way, Prescot, L34.

Balmoral Way, Prescot, L34. Price: Offers around £375,000.

Wirral - Four-bed terraced house in West Kirby - £375,000

This three-storey terraced house is located in one of Wirral’s most popular seaside towns. Image: Rightmove

This three-storey terraced house is located in one of Wirral’s most popular seaside towns and has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rear garden. Ideally located in the centre of the town, it is just 0.2 miles away from the train station and just steps away from the beach and marine lake.

Sefton - Four-bed detached house in Hightown - £375,000

Elvington Road, Hightown. This detached property has two bathrooms and four bedrooms. Image: Rightmove

This property is located in Hightown, dubbed one of the UK’s poshest villages, according to the Telegraph. Described as a place where residents can enjoy seaside living without being too far out from everything the city has to offer, Hightown is a highly sought-after area but the average UK property price will still get you a pretty impressive home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the market for £375,000, this detached house on Elvington Road offers ample space and is ideal for commuting to Liverpool, located 0.6 miles away from Hightown Station. It is also close to the beautiful local beach, offering beautiful views.

Key features: Extended four-bedroom detached home with two bathrooms, off-road parking, rear garden, garage, solar panels and an open-plan living space.

Extended four-bedroom detached home with two bathrooms, off-road parking, rear garden, garage, solar panels and an open-plan living space. Location: Elvington Road, Hightown, L38.

Elvington Road, Hightown, L38. Price: £375,000.

St Helens - Four-bed detached home in St Helens - £375,000

Columbine Way, St Helens, WA9. Four bed home for sale. Image: Rightmove