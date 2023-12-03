We have captured the moment the iconic towers went down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Fiddlers Ferry cooling towers have been demolished in a huge explosion.

The landmark in Warrington has dominated the skyline of some neighbourhoods since 1971 but following Peel NRE’s acquisition of the site in 2022, the power station is to be destroyed in phases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase took place at around 9.30am on Sunday (December 3) and saw four of the eight cooling towers demolished in a 'major blow-down'.

The power station was decommissioned in 2020, in line with government policy to phase out coal-fired facilities by 2025, and the entire demolition process is expected to be complete in 2025 or 2026, at which time plans for the new neighbourhood scheme will commence.

Despite poor visibility due to misty conditions, the demolition was still pretty incredible to watch and we have captured the moment the towers went down, via the contractor's official live stream.