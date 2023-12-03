Fiddlers Ferry demolition: Watch the moment the iconic cooling towers were destroyed in major explosion
We have captured the moment the iconic towers went down.
The iconic Fiddlers Ferry cooling towers have been demolished in a huge explosion.
The landmark in Warrington has dominated the skyline of some neighbourhoods since 1971 but following Peel NRE’s acquisition of the site in 2022, the power station is to be destroyed in phases.
The first phase took place at around 9.30am on Sunday (December 3) and saw four of the eight cooling towers demolished in a 'major blow-down'.
The power station was decommissioned in 2020, in line with government policy to phase out coal-fired facilities by 2025, and the entire demolition process is expected to be complete in 2025 or 2026, at which time plans for the new neighbourhood scheme will commence.
Despite poor visibility due to misty conditions, the demolition was still pretty incredible to watch and we have captured the moment the towers went down, via the contractor's official live stream.
