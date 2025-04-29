I hopped aboard Liverpool's unique Daffodil floating restaurant and bar - it wasn't what I expected

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:22 BST
I visited Liverpool's unique Daffodil floating restaurant and bar, and was pleasantly surprised.

The £3.5m restaurant, bar and events space is anchored at Canning Dock, close to the entrance of the Royal Albert Dock, and is often jam-packed with dinner guests and those enjoying a drink on the top deck.

After months of walking past and saying, “I need to go there,” I finally paid the venue a visit on Sunday (April 27). While I didn’t book in for the restaurant, I found a nice table at the upper deck bar.

Due to its popularity, unique charm and luxury restaurant, I had got it in my head that the Daffodil would be filled with people wearing fancy clothes and that drinks would be ridiculously expensive, but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

A French martini - my all time favourite cocktail - was priced at £10, while a pint of lager was £7. Now this isn’t cheap, but it certainly isn’t an abnormal amount to pay for a drink in the current climate - and the martini was fantastic.

The outdoor bar was filled with many different groups of people enjoying the sunshine and beautiful views over the docks, from families with children to groups of casually-dressed friends having a catch up.

The atmosphere was incredibly relaxed and inclusive, and the service at the bar was friendly and quick. It was lovely to look out over the water and have a drink, especially when you remember that you’re sat on a former Mersey Ferry.

