Liverpool recently welcomed the Seven Seas Grandeur, touted as one of the world's most luxurious cruise ships.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the ‘world’s must luxurious’ cruise ships made her maiden call to Liverpool this week, ahead of her first Northern European voyage.

We were invited on board, sadly just for the afternoon to take a look around, so our video journalist Emily Bonner went to see what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seven Seas Grandeur, Regent Seven Seas Cruises' newest and most lavish vessel, docked here for the very first time, giving Liverpool a glimpse of ultra-luxury at sea.

Holding no more than 744 guests at a time, with a crew of around 550, it provides among the highest space and staff to guest ratios in the cruise industry. She boasts 15 categories of suites, ranging from 307 square feet to the Palatial Region Suite, which comes in at over 4,400 square feet and carries a rather hefty nightly price tag of around £12,000.

Exploring the ship, Emily said: “Wow... how the other half live.” She added: “Oh my gosh, that suite is so large and luxurious. The main suite in there is massive. It's got a wraparound balcony, affording guests some fantastic views, as well as a hot tub on there.

I spent the day on the 'world's most luxurious cruise ship' and didn't want to get off. | Local TV

“The shower is massive. here is a sauna, private massage room. It also gives you access to the private dining suite on board, where you and up to 12 guests can dine in private, if you'd like, every night. I mean, what else would you expect for that kind of price tag?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among its standout features, a 1,600-piece art collection worth £6 million is on board, including works by Picasso, a bronze and glass bonsai cherry tree sculpture, and the crown jewel, the first Fabergé egg permanently at sea.

At just over 50,000 gross tonnes, Seven Seas Grandeur may not be the biggest ship to visit Liverpool, but she's certainly amongst the most exclusive. Grandeur by name and most definitely by nature.

Emily said: “We're out on the main deck now, it's got a running track around it, you've got a paddle court, there's a little crazy golf bit. There's just loads of places to sit, obviously, pools, restaurants, there's a library, lounges. Honestly, I don't want to get off.”