Liverpool's Moorfields station is set for a £1m upgrade.

Liverpool’s Moorfields station is set for a visual and functional upgrade, with £1m worth of improvements to its main entrance unveiled this week.

Funded by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the works will include new cladding, energy-efficient LED lighting, enhanced signage, a covered staircase, and secure, relocated cycle storage.

Subject to planning and design approvals, construction is expected to begin in October and conclude by the end of 2025.

Daytime visualisation of the revamped exterior of Moorfields station. | LCRCA

The project represents the first phase of a broader vision to modernise Moorfields station. Work is already underway to develop a more ambitious, long-term transformation that reflects the station’s importance to Liverpool’s commercial heart.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Moorfields sits right at the heart of Liverpool’s business district – but for too long, its main entrance hasn’t reflected the energy and ambition of the area it serves.

“Whilst we finalise plans for stations to be devolved locally, this investment is about improving things in the short term – creating a cleaner, brighter, and more welcoming gateway for the thousands of people who travel into the district every day. It’s a meaningful first step towards a bigger transformation that will give this part of the city centre an upgraded facility.

Artist’s impression of the upgraded entrance to Moorfields station. | LCRCA

“With the country’s most advanced new trains already in service and new stations like Maghull North and Headbolt Lane already delivered, we’re continuing to raise standards across our network – and Moorfields is next in line. Discussions are ongoing about a total revamp, but these upgrades are another step in the right direction.”

The scheme is being delivered with support from Merseyrail and Network Rail.