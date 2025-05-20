I think Everton's mega Goodison Park farewell was important for a lot of people

Crowds gathered at Goodison Park for an historic farewell on Sunday.

Everton signed off 133 years of history at Goodison Park with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday (May 18).

Huge crowds gathered around the Grand Old Lady before and after the match, with the sky turning blue in honour of the Toffees. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been speaking to Everton fans about the end of an era.

One fan said: “Well, I think that the original scene, before the game started, I think it was, well, it was mega, really. It was mega and obviously understandable because it's the last game, it's the chance that everybody has to say that they were there. I think it was really important for a lot of people”

The 2,791st Men's Senior March at the ground was a celebration from beginning to end. As fans said, farewell to the old in anticipation of the new with the pending move to Bramley Moore Dock.

Everton's women have been handed the keys for next season after new owners, the Friedkin Group, abandoned plans to demolish the first purpose-built football stadium in the country.

One local told us: “I don't understand why the women can't use the new stadium because I don't think the ladies' team gets enough support to sustain [Goodison].

The move to install the women's team in L4 addresses Everton women's need for a larger, more suitable venue than Walton Hall Park. Phase one of the transition will include stadium upgrades to enhance the matchday experience and ensure adequate facilities are in place before the start of the season.

Everton's club colours flew at half-mast above the Bullens Road stand, but inside the ground it was party time. The game was almost secondary to soaking up the historic surroundings and atmosphere for one last time, but the action on pitch didn't disappoint.

While it was a day of sadness for some, with tears being shed for the home of the Toffees by numerous fans in the stands, striker Andy Gray summed it up when he said: “We may be leaving Goodison, but Goodison will never leave us.”