Seamus Coleman was forced off injury in Everton’s 2-0 win over Southampton.

David Moyes has explained why Seamus Coleman was substituted early in Everton’s final game at Goodison Park.

The Toffees captain led the team out for their last game at the Grand Old Lady against Southampton. The club move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of next season.

Coleman has been a loyal servant since his arrival from Sligo Rovers in 2009 and has been indispensable in Everton’s recent successful battles against Premier League relegation. He made his first start since Boxing Day, having been troubled with injury issues throughout this season.

But in the 17th minute, the right-back was replaced by Ashley Young. Moyes confirmed that Coleman picked up a thigh problem which he could not shake off as Everton earned a 2-0 victory. It means that the Republic of Ireland international could be doubtful for the final game of the season against Newcastle United next week.

Moyes said at his post-match press conference: “I'm really pleased but really disappointed because he has picked up a thigh strain early in the game which actually affected us in other ways as the substitutions we made got changed and made us weak in the second half as we couldn't take some players off who were fatigued.”

Coleman is one of 14 players whose contract expires at the end of the season. However, Moyes has confirmed that Coleman will remain at Everton in a playing capacity.

“I need him here, his leadership, his message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong, it will be wrong of me to let him go,” Moyes said last week. “One way or another, Seamus will be here certainly next season.”

Everton were full value for their victory over Southampton. Iliman Ndiaye etched himself into history, scoring both goals in the first half. The Blues have one game left against Newcastle and then turn their attention to moving to the next stadium for the 2025-26 campaign.

It will be a big change for Everton, one they hope that will move the club back towards the upper echelons of the Premier League. Moyes insisted that the supporters will be imperative to hitting the ground. Speaking to fans on the pitch, he said:“Goodison Park will always be remembered for one thing – the people. The people at the Club make it. You always have done. You’ll have the chance to make it for the next stadium.

“We need every one of you there. Same as today. First game of the season next year, we need you all there and at it right away to help us. We knew what this meant to all you supporters. We play, our staff, the players, the management, we work for the supporters of the football club.

“So, what we didn’t want to do in any way is let you down. Over the years maybe you’ve been disappointed. Now the job is to try to make you happy. We’re here to give you the best we possibly can.”