Everton fans said their goodbyes to Goodison Park with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday

Iliman Ndiaye scored twice in the first half as the iconic stadium signed off 133 years of senior men’s football. Everton Women will move into the stadium from next season as the men’s team moves to a new ground on Bramley Moore Dock, which will be known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A number of big names have paid tribute to the ground and the atmosphere created by the Goodison faithful over the years.

“I’m actually enjoying it,” said manager David Moyes when asked how he was feeling on an emotional day.

“Some questions make me think, ‘This is difficult to take’, but there is more a feeling this might be a club which is coming back together.

“Before there was a real break-up of a sort of the love affair with the supporters, the players, the club, the owners.

“We are all trying to get back in bed together, if you know what I mean. If we can take what we had today to the new stadium, it will be something.

“I was worried today. Everyone had been talking about this for so long.

“The scenes outside the stadium were incredible and it felt like a club which has needed some big days and some big things in the future, so let’s hope this is the start of it.

“I tried to make a point to the players that what couldn’t happen was we left here not finishing it off right.

“We did the job which we needed, we got the victory, we’ve got 45 points and the pressure was off the players because of that, but also on because of the occasion and who was sitting watching them.”

We have picked out some stunning photos from an emotional afternoon of those of a Toffees persuasion. Spot yourself or somebody you know?