I went to Ringo Starr's house to prepare for new Beatles biopic says Barry Keoghan
The Irish actor is taking on the role of Sir Ringo, while Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney. British stars Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn are set to portray John Lennon and George Harrison, respectively.
There will be four movies, with each of the movies focusing on one of the members of The Fab Four.
Announcing the star-studded cast at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, director Sam Mendes described the films as the "first binge-able theatrical experience" and referred to the Beatles as “the most significant band of all time”.
Now, Barry Keoghan, 32, has revealed that he recently met Ringo Starr and “couldn’t look at him”. He told US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “I met Ringo the other day, in his house. I didn’t just meet him at his house, had to go up, and he let me in.
“I met him at his house and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo. It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe and you’re just frozen.”
Asked if he was watching Sir Ringo to see what he could absorb, Keoghan said: “Yes, I was, and I said it to him, and when I was talking to him I couldn’t look at him. I was nervous, like right now, he’s like, ‘You can look at me’.
“And it was just, again, you’re (I’m) playing Ringo Starr. My job is to observe and take in all kind of mannerisms and, you know, studying (him). I want to humanise him, bring feelings to it. And not just sort of imitate.”
The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Sir Paul, Sir Ringo and the families of Lennon and Harrison – have granted full life-story and music rights for a scripted film.
