Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barry Keoghan said he was “in awe” when he got the chance to meet Sir Ringo Starr ahead of filming a Beatles biopics.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish actor is taking on the role of Sir Ringo, while Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney. British stars Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn are set to portray John Lennon and George Harrison, respectively.

There will be four movies, with each of the movies focusing on one of the members of The Fab Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the star-studded cast at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, director Sam Mendes described the films as the "first binge-able theatrical experience" and referred to the Beatles as “the most significant band of all time”.

Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Paul Mescal have been confirmed as the leading actors of Sam Mendes's Beatles biopics. | Getty Images for CinemaCon

Now, Barry Keoghan, 32, has revealed that he recently met Ringo Starr and “couldn’t look at him”. He told US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “I met Ringo the other day, in his house. I didn’t just meet him at his house, had to go up, and he let me in.

“I met him at his house and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo. It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe and you’re just frozen.”

Barry Keoghan & Ringo Starr. | Getty / Canva

Asked if he was watching Sir Ringo to see what he could absorb, Keoghan said: “Yes, I was, and I said it to him, and when I was talking to him I couldn’t look at him. I was nervous, like right now, he’s like, ‘You can look at me’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it was just, again, you’re (I’m) playing Ringo Starr. My job is to observe and take in all kind of mannerisms and, you know, studying (him). I want to humanise him, bring feelings to it. And not just sort of imitate.”

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Sir Paul, Sir Ringo and the families of Lennon and Harrison – have granted full life-story and music rights for a scripted film.