Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cast of four upcoming Beatles biopics have been revealed - and Scousers aren’t happy.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish actors Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, and British stars Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn are set to portray the iconic band members in four upcoming feature films.

Each of the movies will focus on one of the members of The Fab Four and will be directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney while Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Sir Ringo Starr. Babygirl lead Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon and Stranger Things favourite Joseph Quinn stars as George Harrison.

Each biopic is expected to be released in April 2028.

Announcing the star-studded cast at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Mendes described the films as the "first binge-able theatrical experience" and referred to the Beatles as “the most significant band of all time”.

Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson. | Getty Images

But not everyone is pleased with the casting choices, with one social media user commenting: “This is the worst Beatles casting imaginable. Seriously? “

Others questioned whether the announcement was “an April Fools joke” while many locals slammed the decision to not give any of the lead roles to people from Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Surely there are plenty of talented actors from Liverpool that could have been cast,” one person noted, while another added: “I am already cringing at the awful Scouse accents.”

Another commented: “Why are you casting a movie about four Scouse lads coming from nothing... and not having one Scouser.” An X user shared similar sentiments, writing: “ I’m fed up of seeing the same people over and over again and I’m sure they could’ve easily found people from Liverpool to play them.”