Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool Celebrates is returning to the city for its second year this summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from last year’s debut, Liverpool Celebrates is back for three days of music at one of the world’s most iconic settings, the Pier Head.

Taking place across the August bank holiday weekend, the family-friendly festival will feature a whole host of fantastic musicians, from Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge to local tribute artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Celebrates festival. | David Munn

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 schedule and line up

The festival will kick off on Saturday, August 23, with Legends Day. Headlined by Tony Hadley who fronted 80s New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, day one will see performances from Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge, The Gipsy Kings by Diego Baliardo and The Real Thing.

Liverpool’s party-starters Bongo’s Bingo headline Pop At The Pier on Sunday, August 24, with a family-friendly show and tribute acts across the day including Planet ABBA, Taylor 2, Sweet Like Sabrina, Michelle Lawson’s Whitney Houston tribute and Tanya Alboni as Amy Winehouse.

Tony Hadley. | Submitted

Bank Holiday Monday (August 25) will honour the famous Mathew Street Festival curated with a day of epic performances from tributes including Run In The Shadows as Fleetwood Mac, Matt Byrne as Robbie Williams, Coldplace as Coldplay, The Beatles, Billy Joel, Noel Gallagher, and The Old Time Sailors.

Speaking about the festival, Daniel Sanders from Liverpool Celebrates said: “We’re immensely proud to announce we’re coming back with a bang to the city for the second year of Liverpool Celebrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fantastic line up in a truly world-class location, and this year we’re making the festival family friendly across the whole weekend.”

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 tickets

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9) at 9.00am here. Prices are as follows:

Saturday first release: £45 adult / £15 child

Sunday and Monday first release: £25 adult / £10 child

Family ticket: Saturday £90 (2 adults and 2 children)

Sunday and Monday: £55 (2 adults and 2 children)