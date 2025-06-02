'I'm gutted' - Liverpool's 'coolest' coffee shop closes abruptly and 'not by choice'

Liverpool’s ‘coolest’ independent coffee shop has closed ‘abruptly’ and ‘not by choice’.

Coffee & Fandisha, located in the heart of the Baltic Triangle, describes itself as Liverpool’s ‘coolest independent coffee bar and events space’ and has become known for its tasty coffee and baked goods.

First launched in 2014, the venue has gained a cult following but has now suddenly closed.

In a statement shared on Instagram yesterday (Sunday, May 1), the Coffee & Fandisha team said the sudden closure was “unexpected and devastating”.

The full statement reads: “Firstly, we want to sincerely apologise for the recent silence. The past week has been nothing short of an emotional whirlwind, and it’s taken us some time to even begin to process what’s happened.

“Many of you will now know that Coffee & Fandisha has had to close its doors — abruptly, and not by choice. We know the suddenness of the closure HAS CAME as a shock, and we want to assure you it was just as unexpected and devastating for us TOO.

“The circumstances surrounding this are now part of an ongoing legal matter, which limits what we can share at this moment. But please know that when the time is right, we will provide the transparency and context that you, our community, deserve.

“Right now, we are EXHAUSTED— mentally and emotionally. We are trying to gather the strength needed for what lies ahead, HOWEVER WITH THAT BEING said, we couldn’t go any longer without reaching out to say thank you.

“Thank you for being the heart and soul of Coffee & Fandisha. For nearly 11 years, your loyalty, your warmth, your presence — all of it — has kept us going. Through every challenge, it was your continued support that gave us purpose and pride in what we built.

“We are so deeply grateful to each and every one of you. We love you. Please keep hold of the beautiful memories we’ve created together, and remember to carry the Fandisha spirit with you — always lead with love, and share kindness wherever you go.

“We’ll be in touch soon with more updates. Until then, please continue to follow us and keep us in your thoughts. With love and gratitude, Kim, Ke & The Team.”

Customers have shared their devastation about the closure with one person commenting: “This is truly devastating news! I really hope this is temporary.” Another added: “I’m gutted for you guys, I only just discovered this lovely spot but wishing you all the best for the future.”